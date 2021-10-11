5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,649,000

PREMIUM WATERFRONT LOCATION! Spacious 2,800 sq. ft. Cape Cod with beautiful views down the confluence of 2 lagoons. The 8,800 sq. ft. lot provides plenty of room for expansion of the existing home or for new construction. 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large family room, office/bunk room, laundry room and detached garage. Offered partially furnished. Not a rental but projected at $7,000 - $8,000/week July and August.