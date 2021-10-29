North Beach Haven - Oceanside Cape Cod - 5-bedroom - 2 Full Bath - 8 houses from the beach and just a few walkable blocks to Bay Village, Fantasy Island, Restaurants and Shopping. This section of 13th Street, between North Beach Avenue and North Atlantic, has a tasteful number of original capes which brings back some of that old island charm. From the moment you walk up the three steps to the front porch and enter the front door into the hallway you'll be drawn into the sitting room with fireplace and feel the warmth and coziness of this original Cape. The natural light and open space flows from there through the kitchen and into the back sunroom with access to the back yard. See Supplement Remarks.
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,399,000
