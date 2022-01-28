5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,299,000

As-is ocean block original LBI Cape Cod 4 beds 2 baths in need of TLC to become the perfect LBI home or build your own dream home. Steps to the beach in an excellent Long Beach Twp location, walk to Acme, Skipper Dipper, Pinkys Shrimp or bike to Beach Haven. Great corner lot in a great neighborhood with detached garage and outdoor shower. Enjoy LBI life to the fullest!