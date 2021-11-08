5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,299,000

Recently raised and beautifully renovated (like new) oceanside 5 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home located in North Beach Haven, with plenty of outdoor decks, new landscaping and pavers and large yard, is ready for your family to begin making memories. A large kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters leads to the open living and dining room on the first floor, inviting everyone to enjoy family time. The large Master bedroom and bath with shower and tub beautifully tiled, is tucked away on the first floor offering convenience and privacy. A powder room and laundry closet complete the first floor. The rest of the family and guests enjoy a Junior Master on the second floor along with 3 additional bedrooms and a center bath. With like new wood tile floors, beautiful molding (more)