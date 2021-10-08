5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $649,000

Custom built cedar impression vinyl sided 5 spacious bedrooms with tons of closet & storage with 3 full baths home. QUICK ACCESS TO GREAT BAY & INLET TO OCEAN! luxurious open floor plan, 9 foot ceiling, tons of recessed lighting, Jerusalem stone floors, Taylor Made custom kitchen cabinets, crown molding, under cabinets lighting, quite close draws, granite counterspace, built in wine rack, gas range vented outside, pull out 2 sided pantry & all top of the line stainless steel appliances are included. 2 Bedrooms, laundry & tiled bath on main level. 3 MORE bedrooms & 2 full baths on upper level, Stairs, railing, upper level hall & primary BR have Brazilian Cherry hardwood flooring, Primary BR has attached nursery/den/study or office with built in cabinetry & bookcase as well a primary full baths. 2 ZONE nat. gas heat & CA., blown foam insulation entire house, Anderson Hurricane proof Low-E glass windows, insulated between 1st & 2nd floors for sound proofing, & Tankless nat. gas water heater on demand. Enjoy the bay breezes from your open & covered composite decking w/vinyl wrapped railings overlooking meticulous grounds & sparkling water. Azec composite. Detached garage has carriage lighting & opens to become your outdoor entertainment hub w/electric, lighted ceiling fans, tiled floor, tons of cabinets & counter space, granite bar (stools included), Scotsman ice machine, refrigerator & tankless water heater for hot water @ sink & outdoor vinyl enclosed Jerusalem stoned floored s