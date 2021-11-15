5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $799,999

Magnificent New Waterfront Home on 65' of Water Frontage in the heart of Osborn Island! Be Sure To Ask About Available Choices And Possible Custom Upgrades! Beautiful 5 bd, 3.5 bth energy efficient house in the desirable Jersey Shore Osborn Island deep Lagoons with direct access to Great Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. LBI beaches and Atlantic city are within 30 mins by car or even a boat. Be in Philadelphia, New York and North Jersey in under 1.5 Hour! Convenient to GS Pkwy, Atlantic City Expressway and Rt 539. Enter your own paradise on water - through the front-porch enter the Foyer - 9' ceilings throughout the main floor - to your Gourmet Custom Kitchen featuring center island with granite countertops, SS appliances, farmer's sink, premium 42'' cabinets, recessed lighting, additional light fixtures, garbage disposal and more. Stunning Formal Dining Room and Grand Living Room have 2 double-slider doors and many windows for natural lighting. Step out to a screened-in deck and enjoy the view, make your way down to the ground floor patio overlooking the water - perfect setup for entertainments, family gatherings, anyone who appreciates ocean, bay, fishing, sailing - you name it! Main floor also has multiple closets, half bathroom for guests, and an extra bedroom or an office with a full bathroom. You will find 4 more bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper floor. Master Bedroom Suite features full bathroom, 2 WICs and beautiful private balcony overlooking Lagoon and Great Bay. For your convenience laundry is located on the same upper floor. There is a 7'' height pull-down attic for an additional storage. 2-car garage on the ground floor, extra space for the storage, indoor-outdoor elevator ready. On the backyard there is a patio, vinyl bulkhead, and plenty of space to store your boat or even to put a pool in (verified w town). Directly access Great Bay to the Atlantic Ocean via Little Egg Inlet, with NO BRIDGES OR NO WAKE ZONES. The Lagoons are dredged to 4 depth at mean low tide in 2019. The ride to the Little Egg Inlet is fast. Little Egg Inlet was dredged to 25 feet in 2018. Osborn Island is a hidden gem of the Jersey Shore, own a piece of this paradise while still available! Be sure to ask about available choices and possible custom upgrades to make this home truly Yours.
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $799,999
