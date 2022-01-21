5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $799,999

Magnificent New Waterfront Home on 65' of Water Frontage in the heart of Osborn Island! Be Sure To Ask About Available Choices And Possible Custom Upgrades! House is under construction - 5 bd, 3.5 bth energy efficient house in Osborn Island deep Lagoons with direct access to Great Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. LBI beaches and Atlantic city are within 30 mins by car or a boat. Drive to Philadelphia, New York and North Jersey in under 1.5 Hr! Convenient to GS Pkwy, Atlantic City Expressway and Rt 539.Gourmet Custom Kitchen featuring center island with granite countertops, SS appliances, farmer's sink, 42'' cabinets, recessed lighting, garbage disposal and more. Formal Dining Room and Grand Living Room have 2 double-slider doors and many windows for natural lighting. Screened-in deck and patio