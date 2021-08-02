 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $784,900

Welcome to this amazing waterfront Mystic Island Paradise! This 6 year young custom modular 5-bedroom 2.5-bathroom energy star, maintenance free home with 4 year warranty, offers spectacular unobstructed views of The Great Bay, Long Beach Island, and the sparkling Atlantic City Skyline. With over 2310 square foot of living space, three levels, an open gourmet kitchen, an elevator, a total of 4 maintenance free balconies/decks to view the sunrise /sunset, AND quick bay access, IT DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

