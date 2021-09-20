 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900

When you think ''WOW'' think 5 Maria Drive, right here is just that! Welcome to the neighborhood. This spacious 3200 sq ft colonial home boasts so many amenities you will need to see it to believe it. A brief description to explain this amazing home would be that is has 5 bedrooms including a spacious master suite with jetted tub, a junior master as well, It is a smart home featuring smart lighting, nest thermostat, and has been modified to accommodate to todays families needs. There is a whole house generator, owned solar panels, waterproofed basement, hardliners basement dehumidifier, hot tub, heated inground salt water pool with pavered patio, trex deck, shed and fenced yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News