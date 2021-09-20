When you think ''WOW'' think 5 Maria Drive, right here is just that! Welcome to the neighborhood. This spacious 3200 sq ft colonial home boasts so many amenities you will need to see it to believe it. A brief description to explain this amazing home would be that is has 5 bedrooms including a spacious master suite with jetted tub, a junior master as well, It is a smart home featuring smart lighting, nest thermostat, and has been modified to accommodate to todays families needs. There is a whole house generator, owned solar panels, waterproofed basement, hardliners basement dehumidifier, hot tub, heated inground salt water pool with pavered patio, trex deck, shed and fenced yard.
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900
