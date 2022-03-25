 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $649,900

This absolutely fabulous waterfront completely renovated ranch has views to forever and beyond. This home features 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 year old roof, windows and hvac, all new flooring with new upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. The stunning open floorplan with views from every window will not disappoint. Enjoy your summers with 210 feet of vinyl bulkheading with a deck, floating dock, water and electric, just waiting for your water toys and an inground heated fiberglass pool with waterfall. There is also a roof top fiberglass deck, just needs stairs! Bring the whole bunch to this *peace* of paradise here at the Jersey Shore, there is room for everyone!

