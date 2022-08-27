5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $589,990

The Water Lily - 115 Sandpiper Lane, Homesite 16 offers: Stylized in our designer curated Farmhouse Look Stunning kitchen with white cabinets and black hardware Large white center island with Carrara Morro quartz countertops Beautiful dining area and great room for entertaining Tranquil owner's suite with generous walk-in closet Owner's suite spa bath with white freestanding vanity Extra Suite for multi-generational families