5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $583,890

This fantastic home is ready for you to select your interior and customise to your liking. Outfitted with a spacious kitchen this Water Lily home design is sure to please everyone. With 5 bedrooms, there is room for everyone. If more space is what you are looking for this home comes with a finished basement that includes a full bath. Hurry in and make your designer selections now - and build the home of your dreams.

