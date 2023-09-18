Beautiful Somerset Model in Winding Run, Just minutes to the Beautiful beaches of LBI, regional shopping, many great restaurants. This Immaculate 2 story colonial home offers a bedroom on the 1st floor, A formal dining and living room, Gorgeous eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, corian counter tops, open to the 2 story great room which offers lots of windows letting in natural light. Centered on the outer wall is a gas fireplace, new flooring throughout, laundry room and a 2 car garage. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, the main one has 2 walk in closets and a full bath with a tub & stall shower, with additional common bathroom . Quite the stately setting, move in ready & freshly painted and ready for you. Bonus* Full finished basement for the entertaining and storage space, Fully fenced back yard with patio and pool, the epitome of "Home". Come see!