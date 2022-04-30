 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $549,490

Sandpiper Place provides homeowners with stunning single-family homes for sale in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. Located just off Railroad Drive, it features three unique home designs with up to 2,486 sq. ft. on a private cul-de-sac, perfect for gatherings with neighbors and family. This fantastic to be built Water Lily home design is waiting for you to customize the interior with one of our designer look palettes. The Water Lily home design offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and over 2400 sq ft of living space. Enjoy an open concept first floor living space with a spacious great room, dining and kitchen, a flex room for you to customize for your ever changing needs and a 1st floor bedroom. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including an owners suite, loft and laundry room.

