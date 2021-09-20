5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $485,000

This home has Ample space. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3600+ square foot home is located in the much sought after Winding Run development, situated on a corner lot. A formal dining room and a large bonus room are located adjacent to the tiled entryway which leads to the first floor spaces and the winding wooden staircase to the upstairs bedrooms and baths. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, built-in stovetop, stainless steel double oven, and a dine-in area for everyday use. The laundry room is off the kitchen and features a sink and storage. The ground floor includes a step-down living room with vaulted ceilings a gas fireplace and a nice sized bedroom with tiled bath. The second floor carpeted foyer overlooks the living room and provides access to four bedrooms to incl