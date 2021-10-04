5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $474,900

Sprawling Mother Daughter Ranch with full basement in a park like setting in exclusive Nugentown. This 3000+ square foot home sits on approx. 1.415 acres of wooded property. Beautiful master suite with its own luxury master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate bath with a stall shower and two full walk in closets. There are 3 large bedrooms right down the hall and they share a large full bathroom. On the other side of the home there is another large bedroom and full stall shower bathroom. The living area is a fabulous space with a kitchen open to the great room with vaulted ceilings and wood stove, formal dining room, formal living room and an enclosed porch. The basement is somewhat finished and has a full bathroom. The heating systems, roof, tankless hot water heater and vinyl plank