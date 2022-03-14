 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $425,000

Winding Run 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial home with full basement and salt water in-ground pool features two story foyer with hardwood floors, formal living room & dining room each with bay windows, and opens to the large kitchen with center island, quartzite countertops, & dining area. Overlooking the backyard, the two story great room with wood burning fireplace, is tastefully decorated with shiplap accent wall and has beautiful morning sun exposure. First floor bedroom with full bath is excellent for guests or extended stays. Double door entry to the primary bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Primary bath has stall shower, garden soaking tub, closet storage and dual vanity. Three additional spacious bedrooms and full bath with tub shower complete the second floor...

