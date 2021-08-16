This is a Coming Soon listing cannot be shown before 8/14/21Located on Osborne Island this home is just moments from the open bay by boat (no bridges) A GREAT location with AMAZING year-round views of the bay and AC skyline.This spacious home offers four bedrooms, each with a balcony on the main floor and 1 full bath. The top floor features the master bedroom and bath with a private balcony, hallway half bath, and the kitchen, living, and dining room combination overlooking the lagoon. The ground floor has a two-car garage and plenty of storage for all your outdoor toys!
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, has purchased nearly every inch of the 200 block of New York Avenue and is working to …
OCEAN CITY — With a satisfying “kerchunk” as Sarah Rodriguez pulls the lever, the long-serving string machine wraps yet another box of pastrie…
The state Attorney General’s Office on Friday released video from a fatal June accident involving an Atlantic City police officer and a bicyclist.
- +2
-
MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man last year, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor …
Two multiday concerts and the Atlantic City Airshow will attract thousands of all ages to the region, said Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director o…
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of commun…
ATLANTIC CITY — Evan Burstein said the math simply worked out.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Thursday reminded those planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday or practice day Tuesday that there…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nearly 200 residents and business representatives filled Council Chambers on Tuesday night to convince a majority of the s…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with drug and weapons offenses after authorities seized more than 17,000 bags of heroin from hi…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE