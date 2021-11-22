Welcome to this magnificent move in ready gem! This home was completely renovated! As you walk into the front door you will be greeted by a spacious entryway. This home features an incredible open layout! The living room/dining room is spacious and bright! Hardwood Flooring throughout! The State of the Art Kitchen features modern quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances! Amazing trex deck right off the dinette! Looking for lots of bedrooms? Your'e in luck! This home features 5 spacious bedrooms! The 2 full bathrooms were completely renovated to perfection! Additional family room on the lower level! The large backyard is a dream! Perfect for summer fun and gatherings! This home will check off all your boxes and more! DON'T WAIT ON THIS BEAUTY! Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $325,000
