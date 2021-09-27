60x100 WATERFRONT! VINYL BULKHEAD! POSSIBLE 5 BEDROOM! (2 bedrooms need closets) POSSIBLE MOTHER/DAUGHTER! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on bottom floor. Second floor has 3* bedrooms *(2 just need closets) with a master bedroom that has a walk out sliding door onto a large out door deck which provides an additional separate outside entrance! Deck is prepped and ready for either wood or vinyl planking. Stainless steel appliances, tankless hot water, and with the right offer will include the furnishings! Outside features a vinyl bulkhead with ramp and floater for your boat, stoned property for super easy maintenance and a large shed to hold all your boat toys! GREAT BOATING LOCATION! Flood insurance only $1300 a year! New carpets are being
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $290,000
