5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $275,000

BACK ON THE MARKET!!! 60x100 WATERFRONT! VINYL BULKHEAD! POSSIBLE 5 BEDROOM! (2 bedrooms need closets) POSSIBLE MOTHER/DAUGHTER! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on bottom floor. Second floor has 3* bedrooms *(2 just need closets) with a master bedroom that has a walk out sliding door onto a large out door deck which provides an additional separate outside entrance! Deck is prepped and ready for either wood or vinyl planking. Stainless steel appliances, tankless hot water. Outside features a vinyl bulkhead with ramp and floater for your boat, stoned property for super easy maintenance and a large shed to hold all your boat toys! GREAT BOATING LOCATION!