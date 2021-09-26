 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $270,000

5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $270,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $270,000

60x100 WATERFRONT! VINYL BULKHEAD! POSSIBLE 5 BEDROOM! (2 bedrooms need closets) POSSIBLE MOTHER/DAUGHTER! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on bottom floor. Second floor has 3* bedrooms *(2 just need closets) with a master bedroom that has a walk out sliding door onto a large out door deck which provides an additional separate outside entrance! Deck is prepped and ready for either wood or vinyl planking. Stainless steel appliances, tankless hot water, and with the right offer will include the furnishings! Outside features a vinyl bulkhead with ramp and floater for your boat, stoned property for super easy maintenance and a large shed to hold all your boat toys! GREAT BOATING LOCATION! Flood insurance only $1300 a year! New carpets are being

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News