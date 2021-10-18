5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $249,900

LARGE HOUSE THAT NEEDS THE RENOVATION COMPLETE. LEHT SAID THERE IS NO LETTER OF SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE ON FILE AND IT DOES NOT HAVE TO BE RAISED, BUYER TO DO THEIR OWN DUE DILIGENCE. 5 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND NEW BATH ON FIRST FL ALMOST COMPLETE.COULD BE A GREAT SUMMER HOME OR PROPERTY TO FLIP.