 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $249,900

5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $249,900

5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $249,900

LARGE HOUSE THAT NEEDS THE RENOVATION COMPLETE. LEHT SAID THERE IS NO LETTER OF SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE ON FILE AND IT DOES NOT HAVE TO BE RAISED, BUYER TO DO THEIR OWN DUE DILIGENCE. 5 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND NEW BATH ON FIRST FL ALMOST COMPLETE.COULD BE A GREAT SUMMER HOME OR PROPERTY TO FLIP.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News