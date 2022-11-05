 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $1,149,999

Calling all eligible 1031 Exchange investors- Custom built two story contemporary 2x6 construction on pilings. Double waterfront lot with 130 feet of vinyl bulkheading. Picturesque open views of the alcove shaped lagoon & the calming meadows on the coastal barrier waterways. Boating is only minutes to ''Big Creek'' to ''The Great Bay & intercoastal'' A fisherman Dream to have quick access. Enclosed parking garage with 3 doors 1,784 sq.ft. enough parking for a numerous amt. of vehicles & storage galore. Direct access to the interior entrance upper-level landing. Double arched stairs to front entry grand foyer with Italian marble floors. The upper-level Great room features open floor living concept encompassing

