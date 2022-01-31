Just Like New construction... this home has it all! Large completely renovated single family home on a corner lot in the Linwood Goldcoast overlooking the Linwood Country Club with AC & OC Skyline views and Bay views. First floor features a grand open floor plan with a formal living room, Formal dining room, dining area with wet bar, Mudroom/laundry room with full bath, sunken family room with HUGE Sandstone wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings, Engineered hardwood floors throughout and 3 large bedrooms with hall bath. This kitchen is a Chefs dream equipped with Luxor wood soft close cabinets, Quartzite counter tops including the 11.4ft center island, 36" farmhouse sink, and top of the line GE Monogram appliances. The 2nd Floor includes the HUGE Master suite with cathedral ceilings, deck, Enormous bathroom featuring tile shower, Dolomite tile, walk in closet and soaking tub area. Junior suite features tray ceiling, walk-in closet, large ensuite bathroom w/shower, soaking tub and dolomite tile. Home includes smart technology w/nest thermostats, security system with cameras, solid wood doors, custom blinds & molding throughout, Navian Tankless hot water w/re-circulator, all new electrical and plumbing, brand new multi zone gas heat & central air, attic access, attached 1.5 car garage & basement w/inside & out access and 1/2 bath. The large fenced in yard has plenty of privacy for relaxing on the spacious composite deck. This house is a must see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $999,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANTVILLE — The search for a missing Egg Harbor Township man ended Tuesday when the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was discovere…
PLEASANTVILLE — Police have charged three men with aggravated assault, and the city has ordered Centerfolds Cabaret to close after Irving Mayr…
Here is a list of Monday's school closings and delayed openings for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling outside their windows Saturday morning, as the Blizzard of 202…
A Gloucester County man has been charged in the bludgeoning death of a Mount Laurel woman, authorities said Friday.
WEST WILDWOOD — West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum is out of jail and out of a job after reaching a plea deal on charges of maki…
The hits keep coming in January. This weekend will be four out of five that we spend the week watching for a storm to strike the area.
PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — After conducting a walkthrough of the nearly 23-year-old facility Wednesday evening, city officials say they have a temporary …
VINELAND — A city man wanted in a fatal shooting outside a Wawa has been caught, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Wednesday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE