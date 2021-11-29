5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $997,500

This fantastic single family home with up to 7 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths would be perfect for your whole family. Large brightly lit kitchen with new skylights leads into a super great room where the family can gather and enjoy each other's company during the holidays and throughout the year. 1st floor features a kitchen, great room, formal living room, dining room and office. Beautiful built in cabinetry throughout. Go out into your private fenced in yard with deck and gazebo. Enjoy 2 fenced in yards perfect for your family as well as your 4 legged family members. Dual zone heat with gas and geothermal. 3 zone central air conditioner. Roof from 2020. Extra large garage with parking for up to 4 cars. 2nd floor features 5 bedrooms plus 4 baths. Finished top floor has 2 more rooms and storage attic. Be part of the Linwood community. Just minutes from Ocean City, Atlantic City, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township and all the fun and shopping you can enjoy.