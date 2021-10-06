***LINWOOD'S GOLD COAST NEW LISTING ALERT***5 BED 5 FULL BATH***IN-GROUND GUNITE POOL***MEDIA ROOM***BAR/LOUNGE ROOM***IMPECCABLY MANICURED LANDSCAPING***40X50 POLE BARN FEATURING 14X16 HEATED SHOP/OFFICE WITHIN***ROOM FOR CAR LIFTS***BULIT IN COMPRESSOR WITH TAPS***14X14 & 14X16 GARAGE DOORS***SOLAR POOL HEATER***MULTI-ZONED GEO THERMAL RADIANT FLOOR HEATING***WELL FOR IRRIGATION***ANDERSEN WINDOWS***SUB-ZERO***DACOR***VIKING***0.96 ACRE***5,613 SQ FT*** SPECTACULAR SEAGARDEN~Location, LoCaTiOn, LOCATION! Absolutely spectacular home on Linwood's Gold Coast that has an absolutely incredible list of amenities. Oozing with curb appeal, this homes inviting nature will leave you in absolute awe! Entering this home, you are greeted by a 2 story foyer. As you pass, you will find an AMAZING kitchen with all of the conveniences! Double oven with warming drawer, extra refrigerator drawers, 2 dishwashers, under cabinet lighting, granite and so much more! Spacious and overlooking the pool, this area is a prime entertainment location. Adjacent you have a wonderful breakfast nook featuring cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light. Back wall offers a great seating area and is flanked with a wall of windows. Family room is large with lots of light as well, plenty of space for enjoying. Media room is a fantastic bonus and is adjacent to the billiards/bar room that is perfect for entertaining! En suite on 2nd floor overlooks the pool as well as offering skyline views & the meadows
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $975,000
