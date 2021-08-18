5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $949,900

Stately Lake Front castle, super custom design and construction. The front elevation has that "wow" factor, the back offers breathtaking views and sunsets. This home was built and designed with all the bells and whistles on a premium lot positioned perfectly to take advantage of every view. This home could not be reproduced in today's market for this price. Take a tour to see all the special features and layout of this home. ***Original Owners Photo's are not current and do not reflect current conditions of home or property site improvements****