5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $949,000

Just Like New construction... this home has it all! Large completely renovated single family home on a corner lot in the Linwood Goldcoast overlooking the Linwood Country Club with AC & OC Skyline views and Bay views. First floor features a grand open floor plan with a formal living room, Formal dining room, dining area with wet bar, Mudroom/laundry room with full bath, sunken family room with HUGE Sandstone wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings, Engineered hardwood floors throughout and 3 large bedrooms with hall bath. This kitchen is a Chefs dream equipped with Luxor wood soft close cabinets, Quartzite counter tops including the 11.4ft center island, 36" farmhouse sink, and top of the line GE Monogram appliances. The 2nd Floor includes the HUGE Master suite with cathedral ceilings, deck, Enormous bathroom featuring tile shower, Dolomite tile, walk in closet and soaking tub area. Junior suite features tray ceiling, walk-in closet, large ensuite bathroom w/shower, soaking tub and dolomite tile. Home includes smart technology w/nest thermostats, security system with cameras, solid wood doors, custom blinds & molding throughout, Navian Tankless hot water w/re-circulator, all new electrical and plumbing, brand new multi zone gas heat & central air, attic access, attached 1.5 car garage & basement w/inside & out access and 1/2 bath. The large fenced in yard has plenty of privacy for relaxing on the spacious composite deck. This house is a must see!!!