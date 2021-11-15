***LINWOOD'S GOLD COAST NEW LISTING ALERT***5 BED 5 FULL BATH***IN-GROUND GUNITE POOL***MEDIA ROOM***BAR/LOUNGE ROOM***IMPECCABLY MANICURED LANDSCAPING***40X50 POLE BARN FEATURING 14X16 HEATED SHOP/OFFICE WITHIN***ROOM FOR CAR LIFTS***BULIT IN COMPRESSOR WITH TAPS***14X14 & 14X16 GARAGE DOORS***SOLAR POOL HEATER***MULTI-ZONED GEO THERMAL RADIANT FLOOR HEATING***WELL FOR IRRIGATION***ANDERSEN WINDOWS***SUB-ZERO***DACOR***VIKING***0.96 ACRE***5,613 SQ FT*** SPECTACULAR SEAGARDEN~Location, LoCaTiOn, LOCATION! Absolutely spectacular home on Linwood's Gold Coast that has an absolutely incredible list of amenities. Oozing with curb appeal, this homes inviting nature will leave you in absolute awe! Entering this home, you are greeted by a 2 story foyer. As you pass, you will find an AMAZING kitchen with all of the conveniences! Double oven with warming drawer, extra refrigerator drawers, 2 dishwashers, under cabinet lighting, granite and so much more! Spacious and overlooking the pool, this area is a prime entertainment location. Adjacent you have a wonderful breakfast nook featuring cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light. Back wall offers a great seating area and is flanked with a wall of windows. Family room is large with lots of light as well, plenty of space for enjoying. Media room is a fantastic bonus and is adjacent to the billiards/bar room that is perfect for entertaining! En suite on 2nd floor overlooks the pool as well as offering skyline views & the meadows
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $927,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Saturday morning, according to police.
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…
ATLANTIC CITY — Comments at a Galloway Township council meeting Tuesday night about a proposed Atlantic City alternative school plan were full…
A pair of Republican state senators have introduced a bill (S-4136) to allow a person’s natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection to sa…
LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being renewed after a Mainland High School student was s…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A controversial alternative school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road has had its construction permit revoked after township of…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was one of 13 House Republicans to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jo…
LINWOOD — An 18-year-old student was struck by a car while crossing Route 9 on foot heading to Mainland Regional High School on Monday morning…
ATLANTIC CITY — A young Galloway Township motel owner and a Philadelphia developer hope to renovate a 1929 hotel that’s on the National Regist…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE