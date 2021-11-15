 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $927,500

5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $927,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $927,500

***LINWOOD'S GOLD COAST NEW LISTING ALERT***5 BED 5 FULL BATH***IN-GROUND GUNITE POOL***MEDIA ROOM***BAR/LOUNGE ROOM***IMPECCABLY MANICURED LANDSCAPING***40X50 POLE BARN FEATURING 14X16 HEATED SHOP/OFFICE WITHIN***ROOM FOR CAR LIFTS***BULIT IN COMPRESSOR WITH TAPS***14X14 & 14X16 GARAGE DOORS***SOLAR POOL HEATER***MULTI-ZONED GEO THERMAL RADIANT FLOOR HEATING***WELL FOR IRRIGATION***ANDERSEN WINDOWS***SUB-ZERO***DACOR***VIKING***0.96 ACRE***5,613 SQ FT*** SPECTACULAR SEAGARDEN~Location, LoCaTiOn, LOCATION! Absolutely spectacular home on Linwood's Gold Coast that has an absolutely incredible list of amenities. Oozing with curb appeal, this homes inviting nature will leave you in absolute awe! Entering this home, you are greeted by a 2 story foyer. As you pass, you will find an AMAZING kitchen with all of the conveniences! Double oven with warming drawer, extra refrigerator drawers, 2 dishwashers, under cabinet lighting, granite and so much more! Spacious and overlooking the pool, this area is a prime entertainment location. Adjacent you have a wonderful breakfast nook featuring cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light. Back wall offers a great seating area and is flanked with a wall of windows. Family room is large with lots of light as well, plenty of space for enjoying. Media room is a fantastic bonus and is adjacent to the billiards/bar room that is perfect for entertaining! En suite on 2nd floor overlooks the pool as well as offering skyline views & the meadows

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News