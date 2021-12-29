***LINWOOD'S GOLD COAST NEW LISTING ALERT***5 BED 5 FULL BATH***IN-GROUND GUNITE POOL***MEDIA ROOM***BAR/LOUNGE ROOM***IMPECCABLY MANICURED LANDSCAPING***40X50 POLE BARN FEATURING 14X16 HEATED SHOP/OFFICE WITHIN***ROOM FOR CAR LIFTS***BULIT IN COMPRESSOR WITH TAPS***14X14 & 14X16 GARAGE DOORS***SOLAR POOL HEATER***MULTI-ZONED GEO THERMAL RADIANT FLOOR HEATING***WELL FOR IRRIGATION***ANDERSEN WINDOWS***SUB-ZERO***DACOR***VIKING***0.96 ACRE***5,613 SQ FT*** SPECTACULAR SEAGARDEN~Location, LoCaTiOn, LOCATION! Absolutely spectacular home on Linwood's Gold Coast that has an absolutely incredible list of amenities. Oozing with curb appeal, this homes inviting nature will leave you in absolute awe! Entering this home, you are greeted by a 2 story foyer. As you pass, you will find an AMAZING kitchen with all of the conveniences! Double oven with warming drawer, extra refrigerator drawers, 2 dishwashers, under cabinet lighting, granite and so much more! Spacious and overlooking the pool, this area is a prime entertainment location. Adjacent you have a wonderful breakfast nook featuring cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light. Back wall offers a great seating area and is flanked with a wall of windows. Family room is large with lots of light as well, plenty of space for enjoying. Media room is a fantastic bonus and is adjacent to the billiards/bar room that is perfect for entertaining! En suite on 2nd floor overlooks the pool as well as offering skyline views & the meadows
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $915,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City teenager was one of three family members killed after their car crashed into an Atlantic City Expressway …
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallop, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police found two men dead inside a camper Tuesday morning in a wooded area in the Farmington section of the township.
OCEAN CITY — The lights stretched on for blocks and blocks Christmas Eve in the Gardens section of Ocean City and beyond, a visible manifestat…
EGG HARBOR CITY — Lloyd Wimberg, owner and manager of Wimberg Funeral Home, died on Christmas, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s …
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
Kevin Kirchner, a man who dedicated his later years to the restoration of an historic Vineland landmark, died Friday at 71. The cause of death…
Horece McZeke, 44, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful poss…
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment De…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE