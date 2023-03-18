Nothing like it ever offered before! Absolutely custom Heart of Linwood bike path fronting new construction. Includes too many upgrades and refinements to list. Approx. 3,000 sqft plus full unfinished 9ft basement, first floor and second floor MBR suites, oversized garage, large front porch, covered deck off kitchen and Family room, and huge sunny/private balcony off of second floor MBR suite. Four full bathrooms give all privacy and convenience and additional second floor den/playroom/office lends luxurious options and lifestyle to accommodate growing family and guests.