Immaculate & well maintained custom built home. Fabulous location on a private cul-de-sac. Lush landscape, great curb appeal, slate front porch with mahogany roof & stone pavers. Impressive foyer w custom rails, hardwood flooring through out, all new LED lighting and fixtures, fresh paint, new plantation shutters, 2 brand new air units, living room w wood burning fireplace & cathedral ceilings, dining room w custom molding, eat in kitchen w center island, granite counters, tile backsplash & gorgeous copper hood. Entertain in the huge family room w a gas fireplace. Upstairs features 5 bedrooms, a fabulous master suite, sitting room, high 10' ceilings, hardwood flooring, 2 large walks in closets & master bath w double sink, jacuzzi tub & his/her shower. 4 more large bedrooms all w new carpet, large closets, 1 w a private dressing area & private bath. Spacious upstairs laundry room. Outside is amazing, huge fenced in yard, outdoor covered living area w slate flooring, a granite counter bar, 2 mini refrigerators, tv, custom stone seated fit pit area and a spiral staircase to the rooftop sun deck. 3 car garage w extra storage space. Perfect home to raise a family.
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $769,000
