This stunning custom built home has only had 1 owner. This home is on a 1/2 acre & boasts spectacular manicured grounds & is nestled amongst the Hollys with windows galore, privacy, & tons of natural light! Every design & detail was specific & thoughtful. Impressive & warm entrance way open to the Formal Living/Dining room combo w/ cathedral ceiling & access to the screened in large covered back porch (20’8x15’11) with slate floor which overlooks the yard. Beautifully remodeled Top of the line chefs EIK with stainless steel monogram appliances, 42 in cabinets, soft close specialty drawers, serving buffet, close to the laundry & separate entrance from the garage area. The kitchen overlooks the family room which is perfect for entertaining. There is also a 3 sided exposed brick gas fireplace on 1st & 2nd floor & doors to deck. There is a 1st fl office (BD) w/separate entrance, waiting area and Full bathroom. The 2nd floor has 4 large BD’s & a Full hall bath including the master suite w/ 2 closets (cedar) & a cozy sitting area w/a 2 sided fireplace. The Master BA is beautifully tiled & has a Jacuzzi tub and stand up shower. Full finished basement has a BD & full bath, perfect if you have extended family or an au pair. There is a huge storage/workshop space and walk out doors to brick patio and gardens. The private drive entry has a 2 car garage with brick driveway access from Myrtle, the office entry is on Arbor Dr. & the front door enters from Hollycroft Lane. Easy to show.
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $769,000
