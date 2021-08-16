 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $748,000

Fine estate living in your own Fisher Woods beauty is waiting for you & yours. This meticulously maintained home is ready for the discerning buyer who wants the quality, beauty & serenity of an estate. Driving up the beautiful courtyard to the grand formal entrance you will be lured into the home through a grand entrance way. Formal living, yet cozy & friendly, this home will capture you. Just a few of the features to entice you to see: chef's kitchen with enormous island with Jenair cooktop, double wall oven w/warmer, service counters and breakfast/snack bars, amazing custom cabinetry including double pantry cabinets; master en suite w/beautiful gas fireplace, large shower room, jetted soaking tub, his and hers walk-in closets; 1st fl bath w/alabaster sink and burl wood cabinet; double-sided fireplace to in-law suite/library to family room; 3rd floor loft for gym or media room; hard-wired security camera system, instant-hot, hot water system. Let's not forget the in-ground pool w/waterfall, well manicured lawn and yard are just calling for you and yours to come and enjoy its beauty.

