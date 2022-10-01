D.R. Horton, America’s #1 Homebuilder since 2002 is now selling Spot Lots, Single-Family homesites in Linwood, NJ! This Hampshire Home comes complete with 3,230+ square feet of open living space, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, full basement, a 2-car garage with a gourmet kitchen and fireplace! Welcome to Atlantic County! Enjoy easy access to the Garden State Parkway & AC Expressway for easy commuting to Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Jersey Shore destinations. Those feeling lucky or in the mood for exciting nightlife or live music can take a short drive to Atlantic City. If you are looking for something more relaxing, Ocean City’s tranquil beach and boardwalk are a perfect nearby destination. Looking to travel? Atlantic City International Airport is only a 10-mile drive. Living in Atlantic County offers a variety of ways to help make your new house a home! Estimated completion December 2022. OTHER HOMES AVAILABE!
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $721,075
