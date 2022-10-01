 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $721,075

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $721,075

D.R. Horton, America’s #1 Homebuilder since 2002 is now selling Spot Lots, Single-Family homesites in Linwood, NJ! This Hampshire Home comes complete with 3,230+ square feet of open living space, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, full basement, a 2-car garage with a gourmet kitchen and fireplace! Welcome to Atlantic County! Enjoy easy access to the Garden State Parkway & AC Expressway for easy commuting to Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Jersey Shore destinations. Those feeling lucky or in the mood for exciting nightlife or live music can take a short drive to Atlantic City. If you are looking for something more relaxing, Ocean City’s tranquil beach and boardwalk are a perfect nearby destination. Looking to travel? Atlantic City International Airport is only a 10-mile drive. Living in Atlantic County offers a variety of ways to help make your new house a home! Estimated completion December 2022. OTHER HOMES AVAILABE!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News