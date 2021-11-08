This stunning custom built home has only had 1 owner. This home is on a 1/2 acre & boasts spectacular manicured grounds & is nestled amongst the Hollys with windows galore, privacy, & tons of natural light! Every design & detail was specific & thoughtful. Impressive & warm entrance way open to the Formal Living/Dining room combo w/ cathedral ceiling & access to the screened in large covered back porch (20’8x15’11) with slate floor which overlooks the yard. Beautifully remodeled Top of the line chefs EIK with stainless steel monogram appliances, 42 in cabinets, soft close specialty drawers, serving buffet, close to the laundry & separate entrance from the garage area. The kitchen overlooks the family room which is perfect for entertaining. There is also a 3 sided exposed brick gas fireplace on 1st & 2nd floor & doors to deck. There is a 1st fl office (BD) w/separate entrance, waiting area and Full bathroom. The 2nd floor has 4 large BD’s & a Full hall bath including the master suite w/ 2 closets (cedar) & a cozy sitting area w/a 2 sided fireplace. The Master BA is beautifully tiled & has a Jacuzzi tub and stand up shower. Full finished basement has a BD & full bath, perfect if you have extended family or an au pair. There is a huge storage/workshop space and walk out doors to brick patio and gardens. The private drive entry has a 2 car garage with brick driveway access from Myrtle, the office entry is on Arbor Dr. & the front door enters from Hollycroft Lane. Easy to show.
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $719,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
It’s not President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was murdered in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, nor his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely.
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
In the wake of Republicans sweeping into office across South Jersey, knocking out even longtime Democratic State Senate President Steve Sweene…
TRENTON — The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarel…
TRENTON — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election previously posted online calling Islam “a false r…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE