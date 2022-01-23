One of Linwood's classic Victorian's transformed into spacious architectural character and 24/7/365 light, bright, and airy comfort. 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 powder rooms, living, dining, and family rooms-plus den, library, 10ft finished basement, heated floors, 3 zoned HT/AC, generator, walk-up attic, separate guest suite, wood floors, graded nearly acre yard slopes to heated in-ground pool, pool house, and children's playhouse. 9+ft ceilings, 8ft doors, fireplaces, pella class A floor-ceiling window walls. Fenced/secure corner.
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $711,000
