This Hampshire Home comes complete with 3,230+ square feet of open living space, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, full basement, a 2-car garage with a gourmet kitchen and fireplace! Welcome to Atlantic County! Enjoy easy access to the Garden State Parkway & AC Expressway for easy commuting to Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Jersey Shore destinations. Those feeling lucky or in the mood for exciting nightlife or live music can take a short drive to Atlantic City. If you are looking for something more relaxing, Ocean City’s tranquil beach and boardwalk are a perfect nearby destination. Looking to travel? Atlantic City International Airport is only a 10-mile drive. Living in Atlantic County offers a variety of ways to help make your new house a home! Currently under construction, Ready for move in this spring!
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $699,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will add a second airline carrier in May.
ATLANTIC CITY — Developers of the Boardwalk property that once housed the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel say the building will be renovated into l…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a variance to allow a cannabis dispensary and consumption lo…
Brigantine’s Herbie Allen is bragging about his “perfect poop” from high above the Atlantic City Expressway.
ATLANTIC CITY — Quanirah Montague’s eyes welled with tears Tuesday afternoon.
BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — South Jersey is celebrating the launch of new trade programs for high school students.
WILDWOOD — “It’s starting to be a dangerous situation out here,” a man warned. He told the 911 dispatcher he was calling from Hand and Park av…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Human remains have been discovered in the debris of a partially collapsed building after a devastating fire that destroyed…
Is Cape May County heading for a widespread slowdown?
ATLANTIC CITY — At the inaugural meeting Wednesday morning of the new CitiStat program, residents and business owners got a quick course in ho…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE