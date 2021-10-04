5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $699,000

Amazing, fully renovated, over 3000SqFt Modern Farmhouse on 1.3 acre lot is calling your name! Specious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, farm sink and beautiful, white cabinets. Five bedrooms, including in-law (or second master) suite on first floor, and gorgeous Master with high ceiling, 2 decks, walk-in closet, dreamy bathroom with free standing bathtub, and glass shower on second floor. Formal living room with wood burning fireplace, huge family room, back deck and wrap around porch for entertaining, huge backyard, brand new blacktop driveway and parking... this house has it all!