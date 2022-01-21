5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $649,000

Beautiful, specious, 5 bedroom and 3,5 bath Modern Farmhouse in Linwood is calling your name. Fully renovated home features everything you need: beautiful Kitchen with quartz countertops and Stainless Steel appliances, oversized family room ready for entertaining, living room with wood burning fireplace, three fiberglass decks on second floor, wrap-around porch and large deck on first floor, and more. Second floor offers three large bedrooms, fully renovated bathroom and gorgeous Master Suite with huge bedroom, beautiful bathroom with free standing tub and custom made shower, walk-in closet, and two fiberglass decks. Nice size bedroom with its own bathroom on first floor can be used as Second Master, In-laws suite or your quiet work space in home. Come and see this amazing, ready to move in property!