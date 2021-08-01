5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $426,000

WOW what a great find perfectly positioned home in the heart of Linwood, 4 houses off the bike path right by the park located on 1/3 of an acre, heavily treed lot. 5 bedroom, 3 bath house with extra room upstairs that could very easily be used as a 6th bedroom, study, playroom or master bedroom expansion. Within the last few years kitchen, bath, flooring were updated. Get in just in time for the upcoming school year! Come take a look at this great home and you will fall in love with it.