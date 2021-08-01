 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $426,000

5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $426,000

5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $426,000

WOW what a great find perfectly positioned home in the heart of Linwood, 4 houses off the bike path right by the park located on 1/3 of an acre, heavily treed lot. 5 bedroom, 3 bath house with extra room upstairs that could very easily be used as a 6th bedroom, study, playroom or master bedroom expansion. Within the last few years kitchen, bath, flooring were updated. Get in just in time for the upcoming school year! Come take a look at this great home and you will fall in love with it.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News