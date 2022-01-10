5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $379,000

Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Great bones and very well maintained colonial just steps to Linwoods bike path. Walk to schools, parks and fields. Super spacious featuring original hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, enormous family room with stone built in wood burning fire place, master and sitting area on the first floor and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs. Large 1 car garage with extra storage, large laundry area w half bath, a private yard and outdoor shower. This home has great potential and is a must see!