 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $379,000

5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $379,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $379,000

Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Great bones and very well maintained colonial just steps to Linwoods bike path. Walk to schools, parks and fields. Super spacious featuring original hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, enormous family room with stone built in wood burning fire place, master and sitting area on the first floor and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs. Large 1 car garage with extra storage, large laundry area w half bath, a private yard and outdoor shower. This home has great potential and is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News