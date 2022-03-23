 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,499,000

Rare opportunity to live in Linwood, NJ’s coveted & prestigious Fisher Green development, a gated community. Once inside this development the exquisite homes speak for themselves. This elegant almost 5000 sq ft home sits over 1/3rd of an acre lot w 130 feet frontage. A pavers walkway leads to the front entrance & the stately 2-story foyer. On the right is a private double doored office/study, & to the left is a bright & spacious Living Rm & formal Dining Rm perfect for entertaining guests. The Chefs kitchen boasts oversized center island, stylish quartz countertops w full height backsplash & brand new five burner Jenn air cooktop & two Hansgrohe sinks & faucets. Kitchen opens to the adjoining breakfast area & the 2-story family room with built in wet bar, mini wine fridge, & marble gas fireplace, walled with windows with magnificent view of the resort style wrap-around double-size heated gunite swimming pool. The backyard includes a full outdoor kitchen with a grill, gas stove, mini fridge & wet-bar surrounded by beautifully landscaped private & fully fenced backyard with a significant fountain-statue. Attached to Family room on 1st floor is the 5th bedroom or 2nd office or perfect playroom with full bathroom & closet space. The 2nd set of stairs to the 2nd floor has a large landing leading you to the Luxurious Master suite with sitting room, two walk in closets and a stunning bathroom.

