BRAND NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTED 3,700 SQ.FT FAMILY 2-story in Heart of Linwood. Centrally located on bike path w/oversized lot suitable for pool & much more. Only steps to Ballpark and straight shot to all 3 Linwood Award winning public schools. 5 bdrm, 4.5 bath, 9 ft. basement, 2-car garage and an elegant flowing floorplan make this among finest new construction ever offered in Linwood. Includes 3 private ensuite bedrooms (ONE ON FIRST FLOOR!). Design, finishes, amenities and quality of materials and construction make this a value difficult to duplicate...and a location that suits its historically refined architecture!