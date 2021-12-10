***GALLOWAY WEST END NEW LISTING ALERT NESTLED ON 5 ACRES***5 BED 2 FULL 2 HALF BATHS***4 STORIES, 3 ABOVE GRADE***IN GROUND GUNITE POOL(2018)***2.5 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH FULL WALK-UP UN-FINISHED 2ND FLOOR***BUILT IN BAR***GYM***FIREPLACE & WOOD STOVE***STUNNING LAUNDRY ROOM***BUILT-IN DESK/WORKSPACE***COVERED PORCH OFF KITCHEN W/ WOOD CEILING***2 ZONE GEO-THERMAL***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***4,100 SQ FT*** THRILLER OF SHILLER~FARMHOUSE FANTASIES~DREAMS DO COME TRUE~In this SPECTACULAR "Bayman" style KURTZ BUILT colonial with all of the incredible touches you would expect!! 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with 2 half baths. This home is EXCEPTIONAL in every way. Hand-scraped wood floors welcome you in with warmth and character. Shiplap, brick floors, custom touches, yea, WE'VE GOT THAT! Large kitchen that overlooks the pool has custom oatmeal glazed cabinets that look like they came straight from a French Chateau! Subway backsplash ties it all in perfectly! Custom desk workspace offers great use of space. Owners suite offers amazing custom private bath. Top floor offers cathedral like beams & chandelier for drama and beauty. This space can be used for so much! 3 year young Swim-Mor gunite pool features sun deck with umbrella stand. This home has far too many more features to add in here, come IMMERSE yourself in this EXPERIENCE by making your appointment today to see this Farmhouse Fantasy in REAL LIFE!
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $799,750
