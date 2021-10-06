5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $799,000

Stunning Executive home situated on 2 beautifully manicured acres alongside Galloway National Golf Club’s 13th fairway. The stately home impresses from its long driveway with landscaping and paver entry steps. The front door opens into a double-height entryway with a dining room to the left and a formal sitting room with a gas fireplace to the right. Crown molding, wainscoting, hardwood floors throughout and so much more. The home’s majestic double-height family room is bathed in natural light and features a custom fireplace. The adjacent kitchen stuns with its gorgeous stone countertops, elegant eat-in area with plantation shutters, and two points of entry to the rear vinyl deck and huge backyard. A home office with built in custom cabinetry at the rear of the home could be used as an additional bedroom. The second floor primary suite is expansive with a sitting area overlooking the backyard, a huge dressing closet, and an elegant primary ensuite with a stall shower and clawfoot soaking tub. One large secondary bedroom features a remodeled ensuite bathroom, while two additional bedrooms share a remodeled hallway bathroom. The home’s spacious finished basement includes an open area with a wet bar, a soundproof media room with surround sound, an exercise room, a full bathroom, with access to the attached heated 2 1/2 car garage. 7000 sq ft, a stand alone additional 2 car garage, a full-house generator and on and on, a wonderful home to entertain in!