PRESENTING 627 PARK PLACE. The Perfect Example of Luxury Living! The Serene Setting of this Exquisite Neighborhood sets the tone. The Original Owner paid Attention to Every Detail. Situated on the 18th hole of the Galloway National Golf Club, a Private Championship Golf Course designed by World Renowned Architect Tom Fazio. The backyard offers solitude as you take in the sun on the Grand Deck that overlooks the Pool or relax in the built in Hot Tub. Inside, whether entertaining or spending a quiet evening by the fireplace you can enjoy living at it's finest, from the expansive Marble Flooring and Cathedral Ceilings, to the 4 car Collectors Garage. This home has so much to offer. * New Frigidaire Gallery Appliance package* Call Today to Schedule a Tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
Over the past few days, Carol Hoffmann’s grief and shock have gradually morphed into anger.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
PLEASANTVILLE — A Somers Point woman was found dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morning, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said Thursday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE