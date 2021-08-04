 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $775,000

PRESENTING 627 PARK PLACE. The Perfect Example of Luxury Living! The Serene Setting of this Exquisite Neighborhood sets the tone. The Original Owner paid Attention to Every Detail. Situated on the 18th hole of the Galloway National Golf Club, a Private Championship Golf Course designed by World Renowned Architect Tom Fazio. The backyard offers solitude as you take in the sun on the Grand Deck that overlooks the Pool or relax in the built in Hot Tub. Inside, whether entertaining or spending a quiet evening by the fireplace you can enjoy living at it's finest, from the expansive Marble Flooring and Cathedral Ceilings, to the 4 car Collectors Garage. This home has so much to offer. * New Frigidaire Gallery Appliance package* Call Today to Schedule a Tour!

