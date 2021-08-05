5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $757,500

***GALLOWAY NEW LISTING ALERT***RISLEY CUSTOM BUILT BORN IN 2020***5 BED 3.5 BATH***2 EN SUITES***STUNNING FINISHES***OPEN LAYOUT***2 STORY CEILING IN GREAT ROOM***STAINLESS FARM SINK***COVERD LINAI AT REAR***U- SHAPED DRIVE***TANKLESS WATER HEATER***2X6 WALLS***UBER EFFICIENT***2 CAR GARAGE***3,726 SQ FT***.99 ACRE*** ELEGANCE & CLASS @ ASCHWIND CT~Magnificent home with all of the custom touches! Curb appeal is highlighted with a combination of board & batten vinyl, custom stack stone finished with wood-tone custom garage doors! Covered front porch has 2 sets of 8' double entrance doors in glass. Foyer allows a picture frame view through to backyard via 2 sets of double 8' wide sliding doors. Flex room to right could be an office, play room, dining room or so much more! Great room boasts soaring 2 story ceilings and is open into stunning kitchen. This space has custom tile glass backsplash, pot filler, 5 burner gas stove/double oven as well as 42" dove-tailed cushion close cabinets. Owners suite on 1st floor is impeccably executed from the opulent bath to the custom closet with floating shelves. Tray ceiling over bed area is unique and offers drama to this space as well as featuring remote controlled LED mood lighting! 2nd floor amenities include a 2nd en suite with an abundance of space and beauty. 3 guest bedrooms are large & inviting with ample storage space.